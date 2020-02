Photo credit: Getty

The Baywatch alum, 52, released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, February 1 stating, “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from one another.” She added, “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”