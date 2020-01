Photo credit: shutterstock

At the time, Paris made the announcement on Instagram writing “I said Yas! So happy and excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend and soulmate.” Paris continued, “Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving and kindhearted, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”







What do you think of Carter deleting his Instagram. Sound off in the comments.