Although Paris and her other brother Prince have taken to the limelight over the years, Blanket (who now goes by B.G. or Bigi) has rarely been seen out in public for several years now.

That changed, however, when she posted a photo of the three of them, alongside family friend Omer Bhatti, to her 2.3 million followers with the caption “Happy Christmas from ours to yours. #brahdas.”

Katherine Jackson, although that may change soon as Blanket has kept a pretty low-profile over the years. He attends private school in Los Angeles and lives with his grandmother,, although that may change soon as she has filed paperwork to resign as his legal guardian, citing their age differences (he’s 15, she’s 87.)

In the photo she posted, Blanket is still rocking his long hair that he’s had for years now, along with gym shorts and a Marvel tee. It’s unclear though when this photo was taken, as Omer’s Instagram stories show nothing with Prince or Blanket, just a video of Paris dancing to Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” and people opening presents under the Christmas tree.

On Paris’ Instagram, she seems to be on a private island of sorts, which showed her rocking a bikini, eating a slice of pizza and singing and dancing.

Prince's Instagram shows him in a completely different climate, where he shared a photo of himself at Matterhorn Mountain in Switzerland. So were they together at some point, or was this photo from a completely different time?

Blanket’s whereabouts remains unknown, although his grandfather Joe Jackson did post a video message to him on his Twitter last month, saying "To my grandson Blanket: You are like your father in so many ways, and you remind me most of him. Enjoy life, see lots of good movies, stay healthy and remember, I do love you!”