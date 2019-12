Photo credit: Peloton YouTube

Sean said he hopes the commercial won’t tarnish his reputation as an actor or teacher. “I’m grappling with the negative opinions as none of them have been constructively helpful,” he lamented. “The aftermath of the commercial has left me with more questions than answers, and this is only half the story. I reflect on what my co-actor must be dealing with, as she’s the other 25 seconds of the story.”