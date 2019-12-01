Pete Davidson is asking top dollar to see his show. The “Saturday Night Live” cast member has been demanding that his fans sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements before each of his recent comedy shows.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Pete Davidson is asking top dollar to see his show. The “Saturday Night Live” cast member has been demanding that his fans sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements before each of his recent comedy shows.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!