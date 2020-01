Photo credit: Bachelor YouTube

Kicking things off, the episode picked up with Victoria F. and Peter’s one-on-one date. Later that night, Victoria P. confided in Peter about her troubled childhood. She confessed that her mom suffered from addiction, which led to her growing up in and out of shelters. After hearing her story, Peter said that he felt a connection to Victoria based on her vulnerability. “I have never been inspired by someone so much in my entire life,” Peter admitted. “And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”