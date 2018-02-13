NEWS
Friends Forever

Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 49th Birthday With Courteney Cox & Her Closest Gal Pals – But NOT Her Husband

February 13, 2018 13:25PM

The ‘Horrible Bosses’ star looks like she was having a blast ringing on her big day.

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a big milestone recently, as the Horrible Bosses star officially turned 49 on Sunday! She luckily had fantastic gal pals to help her ring in the big day, including her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox and many more! Click through for all the details.  



She enjoyed a low-key celebration with some of her closest friends at Courteney’s Malibu estate on Monday.
Jennifer’s manager, Aleen Keshishian, captioned a gorgeous photo of all of Jen’s friends together with her, saying "#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston [love] u so much!” 
Friend and fellow actress Mandy Ingber shared the same photo on her own IG page, saying “Thanks @aleenkeshishian for posting this shot of these incredible women. We love our Jen. Magical Malibu day!”
Actress Andrea Bendewald, Jennifer’s long-time friend who also was a guest on Friends in season 7, shared a beautiful throwback photo of the two of them to celebrate her 49th birthday. "Happy Birthday to my best friend, twin from another mother, soul sister of the ages. Friends since we were 14 and still growing and learning together.  You make the world a better place and life so much more enjoyable and a fun ride. Grateful for you every day and in every way. #bestfriend #forever.”
It was a big birthday weekend for Jen, as she not only celebrated her 49th but also attended one of her good friend’s, Ellen DeGeneres’, 60th birthday bash with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more.  
Could her 49th year include a much-anticipated reunion with her fellow Friends cast members?  She recently appeared on Ellen, and when asked didn’t exactly deny that it could happen.
Do you think Jen and co. will finally do a Friends reunion? Sound off in the comments! 

