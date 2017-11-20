Stop The Drama
Pink Denies Throwing Shade At Christina Aguilera During Whitney Houston Tribute
The ‘What About Us’ singer appeared to cringe during her AMA’s performance.
The American Music Awards took place last night, which included a tribute to Whitney Houston that was performed by Christina Aguilera. During the rendition, a camera was pointed at Pink, who appeared to have a cringeworthy look on her face during the opening number! The “What About Us” singer took to social media shortly after to deny any shade was thrown in an attempt to shut down the “negative nancy’s!” Click-through to read all the details!
