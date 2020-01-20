Photo credit: Shutterstock

“Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on,” Carey, 44, added. “Can't wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, compassionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.”