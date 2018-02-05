NEWS
pink response fan dissed super bowl performance
Don’t Mess With Her

Pink Has The Best Response To A Fan Who Dissed Her Super Bowl Performance

February 5, 2018 10:31AM

The 'Beautiful Trauma' singer sang the national anthem while battling the flu.

Do not come for Pink, or you will be shut down! That’s the lesson one poor Twitter soul learned on Sunday night, when he criticized the “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” singer’s national anthem performance at the Super Bowl. Click through to see Pink’s epic take down!

Pink Has The Best Response To A Fan Who Dissed Her Super Bowl Performance

“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl,” a Twitter user wrote.
Pink spotted the tweet and replied, “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”
While singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is high pressure for any singer, Pink had major disadvantage: she had the flu! Yet she still managed to pull of the performance, and most celebs agreed she did a flawless job.
#SuperBowl52 @Pink just killed it!! Best I’ve ever heard!” Sheryl Crow wrote.
“.@Pink, you are amazing. Always,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.
After the song, Pink thanked fans for their support. “All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today. Thank you so much for all the love and support. We [heart] you. #SuperBowl2018.”
