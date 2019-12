Photo credit: INSTARImages



“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying,” Pink said. “The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the s**t that an 8-year-old wants to do. So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”