‘Go Ahead!’
Pope Francis Encourages Mothers To Breastfeed In Church
The Catholic leader told moms to feed their children at the Sistine Chapel.
Pope Francis is one seriously woke Catholic leader. During an annual baptism ceremony at the Sistine Chapel on Sunday, the head of the Catholic church encouraged mothers to breastfeed their babies if they were hungry. Clearly, breastfeeding in public is not a controversial issue to the holy man!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!