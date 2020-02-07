Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an interview with W Magazine, Ciara reflected on the joy of motherhood. She reasoned that the experience made a positive impact on her. “It's changed me for the better. It's made me not sweat the small stuff. I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life, and more love in your heart. I have to say, I do love giving love but I want to give more. There's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid's face; there's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid's face,” she gushed.