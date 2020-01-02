Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, are living life to the fullest! The pregnant Queen & Slim actress shared a nude photo taken by the When They See Us star from their vacation in Jamaica.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, are living life to the fullest! The pregnant Queen & Slim actress shared a nude photo taken by the When They See Us star from their vacation in Jamaica.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!