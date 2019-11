Photo credit: Shutterstock

Maren later posted a photo of her husband shirtless on her Instagram Story. “I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I’m being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in,” she gushed. “For getting spray tans with me because THEY’RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve.”