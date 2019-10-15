Shawn Johnson landed in the hospital over the weekend just two weeks shy of her due date! The former professional gymnast took to Instagram on October 14 and told fans about the freak accident that put her in the emergency room.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Shawn Johnson landed in the hospital over the weekend just two weeks shy of her due date! The former professional gymnast took to Instagram on October 14 and told fans about the freak accident that put her in the emergency room.
Want to stay on top of Shawn Johnson news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!