Secrets Revealed!
Prince Charles Braces Himself For Misconduct Allegations
An unauthorized biography is about to spill all the details.
Prince Charles is bracing himself for an explosive unauthorized biography about his life, set to be released in March. Investigative British journalist Tom Bower reportedly dug up a lot of dirt on the royal family, including that Charles’ household was “rife with intrigue and misconduct.” Click through for more details!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!