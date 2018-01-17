NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Secrets Revealed!

Prince Charles Braces Himself For Misconduct Allegations

January 17, 2018 11:45AM

An unauthorized biography is about to spill all the details.

Prince Charles is bracing himself for an explosive unauthorized biography about his life, set to be released in March. Investigative British journalist Tom Bower reportedly dug up a lot of dirt on the royal family, including that Charles’ household was “rife with intrigue and misconduct.” Click through for more details!

Prince Charles Braces Himself For Misconduct Allegations

Back to intro
1/6
Tom, the journalist who exposed Simon Cowell's affair with Dannii Minogue, is getting ready to publish a "warts and all" book on Charles.
"Until now all the books about Charles have been pretty reverential," a source said. "They have all sought to get his approval. This treats him as a story, not as an object to be glorified."
The book will include interviews from 120 people "welcomed into the inner sanctum of Clarence House," and address everything from Charles' "politics and attitude towards his family" to how he tried to "rehabilitate" his image following the death of his wife, Princess Diana, in 1997.
"There are a lot of revelations," the author said. "I was amazed how much new material there was. It's got a lot of very, very new, untold information."
However, some insiders are "very skeptical" about the level of access Tom had.
What do you think about the potential allegations against Prince Charles? Let us know in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS