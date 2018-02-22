NEWS
OMG

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Face An Anthrax Scare At Their Home

February 22, 2018 10:32AM

The frightening incident occurred at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced their first security threat on Thursday, after a letter containing what was initially thought to be anthrax was sent to Kensington Palace. It was addressed specifically to Meghan. This is the second anthrax incident in recent weeks, after police announced a package containing white power was sent to Parliament, allegedly to Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s office.

Concerning Meghan’s ordeal, the letter contained a racist message, and counter-terror police are investigating, according to London’s Evening Standard.
Before the letter was able to reach Meghan, the package, like all packages which are sent to Kensington Palace, was inspected by specialists first.
The powder turned out to be harmless.
Throughout Meghan’s high profile relationship with Prince Harry, she has faced racial bias because she is bi-racial, and one incident even included someone in the royal family. Princess Michael of Kent, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, was spotted wearing a blackamoor brooch portraying a black man in a gold turban.
Last November, Prince Harry even had to defend his now fiancée from criticism she faced, releasing a statement about the “racism of social media trolls.”
