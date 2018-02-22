OMG
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Face An Anthrax Scare At Their Home
The frightening incident occurred at Kensington Palace.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced their first security threat on Thursday, after a letter containing what was initially thought to be anthrax was sent to Kensington Palace. It was addressed specifically to Meghan. This is the second anthrax incident in recent weeks, after police announced a package containing white power was sent to Parliament, allegedly to Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s office.
