'She's Become a Total Joke': Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Ambitions Are 'Backfiring on Her'
Meghan Markle is pursuing her dreams in Hollywood, but insiders think her ambitions are beginning to prevent her from accomplishing her goals.
“Meghan gets greedy,” a high-level palace courtier told an outlet. “She wants everything all at once, and it’s backfiring on her again. She’s become a total joke and is overplaying her hand.”
In 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry lost their lucrative contract with Spotify, which led to the duo being branded as "grifters" by the company's executive.
“Almost everything they’ve tried has ended in disaster,” the courtier dished.
An industry insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex was able to utilize her proximity to the royal family in order to gain mobility.
“Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success — and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing,” a source shared. “She was a nobody when she married Harry in 2018 but immediately thought she deserved a place at the A-listers’ table. “Now, after all her failures, those A-listers — and the royals — are laughing at her!”
“Meghan had the opportunity of a lifetime by marrying a real-life prince,” the palace courtier added. “She had the potential of being in the world’s spotlight forever just by accepting her royal role. But she gave that up for bigger things, and now she’s flogging jam."
Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes,'' found a new home with Lemonada, but the former actress is juggling her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and her upcoming cooking show for Netflix.
“That clearly didn’t go down well with Lemonada,” an insider shared of Meghan tackling too much at once. “They surely expected to be Meghan’s priority project, but she must have decided she had bigger fish to fry with Netflix.”
“I’m told the Lemonada execs put the brakes on her new podcast until 2025 — at least,” an additional source explained. “It’s another miscalculation by Meghan.”
“Meghan’s new ventures are destined to fail,” they stated. “She has no experience in building a brand, and someone must tell her she needs to be more likable to be marketable.
According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex is struggling to maintain a fanbase.
“If the public doesn’t like you, they won’t get behind you, and no amount of money you throw at the problem will make it go away," they stated.
“Meghan is a control freak who’s finding out you can’t order someone to like you," the source concluded. "She should have learned that lesson during her disastrous time at the palace, but she’s too blinded by her own ambition to see it!”
