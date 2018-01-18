Get A Room! Prince Harry Slyly Whispers In Meghan Markle’s Ear During Public Outing

showcasing some major PDA way before they even got engaged back in November. This is far from the first time that we have seen Meghan and Harry show affection with one another, as they have been spottedway before they even got engaged back in November.

So it comes as no surprise that their love fest continued on a recent trip to Cardiff, Wales, as Harry continued to lean over and whisper in Meghan's ear as she showcased an adorable smile.

At one point, Harry goes in for the kill and whispers some sweet nothings into Meghan's ear, which she looks very pleased to be listening to. Could these two get any cuter, seriously?

Their fun day out wasn't all mushy romance, as they stopped by a community and leisure center to watch a street dance class, where Meghan look absolutely ecstatic as she watched on.

Even in front of a large dance class, Harry still manages to make Meghan feel special as he caresses her back while giggling it up with the kids.

Wonder what sorts of PDA these lovebirds will exude next as they inch their way towards the big wedding day in May.