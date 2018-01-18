The PDA Continues
Get A Room! Prince Harry Slyly Whispers In Meghan Markle’s Ear During Public Outing
Can these two lovebirds ever keep their hands off one another?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep changing the game when it comes to the etiquette that has been in the royal family for years, as they can’t stop showcasing their PDA with one another! On their most recent outing, Harry just couldn’t keep his love for Meghan private, as he was seen slyly whispering in her ear and looking longingly into his bride-to-be’s eyes. So cute! Click-through for more.
