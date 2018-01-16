Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Huge Disagreement With Prince Charles Over Wedding

Prince Charles suggested that Michael Fawcett organize his son's wedding, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want nothing to do with him, according to a report. And the disagreement has caused major tension!

"The Prince of Wales thinks Michael is a wonderful events organizer," a source said. "But the suggestion has created tensions."

In 1998, a number of the Prince’s staff complained to him about Fawcett’s bullying attitude and he resigned, according to a report. But the next week, however, he was not only reinstated but promoted.

Then, in 2003, he was forced out as a senior valet when an inquiry found he had sold off gifts on Prince Charles’s orders. However, not long after, he was retained as a highly paid "consultant."

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding is set for May 19th, 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Hopefully everything will be resolved by then!