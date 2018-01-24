Best Brother Ever
Prince Williams Sparing ‘No Expense’ On Harry’s Bachelor Party! Inside The Wild Plans
The royal is splurging nearly $1 million on a private jet, ski lodge, and security.
Prince William is determined to make Prince Harry’s bachelor party a weekend he’ll never forget! According to In Touch, the future king is spending close to $1 million on a swanky trip to Verbier, a ski resort in Switzerland, for Harry and 15 of his closest friends. The vacation will include a private jet, in-house chef, and 7-bedroom chalet — plus, plenty of partying. Click through for more details on the brothers’ wild bachelor getaway.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!