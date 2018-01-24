Prince Williams Sparing ‘No Expense’ On Harry’s Bachelor Party! Inside The Wild Plans

William has chosen Verbier for Harry’s bachelor party. It’s where Will was caught dancing on camera during a boys-only trip last year, and according to the In Touch insider, it’s “a long time favorite of royals, especially the younger generation.”

“William is flying Harry and 15 of his pals out to the Swiss Alps on a private jet that will be stocked with champagne, beer and snacks to enjoy on the journey,” an insider told In Touch. He’s also hiring a private chef and a masseuse “to give massages after skiing.”

Luckily, the lodging is being taken care of. The brothers’ uncle, Prince Andrew, is offering up his 20 million, seven-bedroom ski chalet for the stay! But it might not be enough!

“William is worried it won’t be large enough for everyone and is thinking about renting an additional multimillion-dollar pad. He’ll also pay to put up security and staff in separate chalet, “ the source said.

According to the insider, the men will spend their day doing everything from skiing to snowmobiling, while at night they’ll party at “all the bars and nightclubs the village has to offer.” They’ll kick things off with shots of tequila, “Harry’s favorite drink,” and Jagerbombs!

However, the source said they boys won’t be crossing any lines. “Harry knows how to have fun, but he’d never do anything to betray Meghan [Markle],” the insider said, adding that Will is going to make sure he lives it up a little. “He wants Harry have a bachelor party he’ll never forget. After all, you only get married once!”