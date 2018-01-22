Princess Eugenie Is Engaged & Getting Married In The Same Place As Meghan Markle!

Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, also known as the Duke and Duchess of York, announced their daughter's engagement via the Royal Family Instagram account this morning. The announcement featured this candid photo of the couple and revealed that Eugenie and Jack got engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua. It also noted that more details from their wedding will “be announced in due course.”

Later, the family shared professional engagement photos of the couple, taken in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace earlier today following their announcement.

Princess Eugenie looks gorgeous in the pics, which show off her stunning engagement ring!

The colored gem may be a nod to her mother’s engagement ring, which was a red ruby surrounded by diamonds.

Following the engagement announcement, Eugenie’s father the Duke of York wrote on Twitter that he was “overjoyed at the news.” “Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them,” he wrote.”

Eugenie’s mother Sarah echoed his sentiments, and shared three photos of the couple on Twitter, including this one. Over it, she wrote, “A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony."

As OK! readers know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Palace just months before Eugenie and Jack. The two have set the date for May 19.