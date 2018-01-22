COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Princess Eugenie Engaged Royal Wedding Pics PP View Gallery
Gorgeous Ring

Princess Eugenie Is Engaged & Getting Married In The Same Place As Meghan Markle!

January 22, 2018 13:14PM

Prince Harry’s cousin is set to wed Jack Brooksbank this fall at Windsor Palace.

There’s another royal wedding to plan! Princess Eugenie, cousin of Princes Harry and William, announced this morning that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. And they’ve already narrowed down a date and a venue: Autumn 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same spot where Meghan Markle will wed Harry on May 19! Click through to see the couple’s adorable engagement announcement — and Eugenie’s stunning ring!

Princess Eugenie Is Engaged & Getting Married In The Same Place As Meghan Markle!

Back to intro
1/8
Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, also known as the Duke and Duchess of York, announced their daughter's engagement via the Royal Family Instagram account this morning. The announcement featured this candid photo of the couple and revealed that Eugenie and Jack got engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua. It also noted that more details from their wedding will “be announced in due course.”
Later, the family shared professional engagement photos of the couple, taken in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace earlier today following their announcement.
Princess Eugenie looks gorgeous in the pics, which show off her stunning engagement ring!
The colored gem may be a nod to her mother’s engagement ring, which was a red ruby surrounded by diamonds.
Following the engagement announcement, Eugenie’s father the Duke of York wrote on Twitter that he was “overjoyed at the news.” “Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them,” he wrote.”
Eugenie’s mother Sarah echoed his sentiments, and shared three photos of the couple on Twitter, including this one. Over it, she wrote, “A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony."
As OK! readers know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Palace just months before Eugenie and Jack. The two have set the date for May 19.
What do you think of Princess Eugenie’s engagement news? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS