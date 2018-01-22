Gorgeous Ring
Princess Eugenie Is Engaged & Getting Married In The Same Place As Meghan Markle!
Prince Harry’s cousin is set to wed Jack Brooksbank this fall at Windsor Palace.
There’s another royal wedding to plan! Princess Eugenie, cousin of Princes Harry and William, announced this morning that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. And they’ve already narrowed down a date and a venue: Autumn 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same spot where Meghan Markle will wed Harry on May 19! Click through to see the couple’s adorable engagement announcement — and Eugenie’s stunning ring!
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!