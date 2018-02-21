Love Overseas
Princess Grace’s Grandson Set To Marry College Sweetheart He Met In North Carolina!
Her daughter, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, announced their engagement on Wednesday.
The “royal” lovefest continues! First Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, then Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and now Princess Grace’s grandson Louis Ducruet is set to marry his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier! Click through for the romantic details.
