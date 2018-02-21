COUPLES
Love Overseas

Princess Grace’s Grandson Set To Marry College Sweetheart He Met In North Carolina!

February 21, 2018 11:30AM

Her daughter, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, announced their engagement on Wednesday.

The “royal” lovefest continues! First Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, then Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and now Princess Grace’s grandson Louis Ducruet is set to marry his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier! Click through for the romantic details. 

Princess Grace's Grandson Set To Marry College Sweetheart He Met In North Carolina!

Monaco’s Princess Stephanie, Louis’ mother, announced their engagement with “joy” on Wednesday in a brief statement issued by the prince’s palace. He is her oldest son, whom she shares with ex-husband Daniel Ducruet.
The love between Louis and Marie spans two continents, as they met during their college years four years ago when they were attending Western Carolina University in North Carolina.
Both hold down different types of occupations. Marie works as banqueting and convention coordinator at Hotel Hermitage in Monaco. and he’s a recruiter for Monaco’s championship soccer team, AS Monaco. He’s been with them for two seasons now. 
Louis, who is the nephew of Prince Albert II, has a long way to go before he can take over his throne, as he’s currently 12th in line for that position. Good thing he has a backup job right now in case that doesn’t happen!
No official date has been set yet for Louis and Marie’s wedding.  This is also the first marriage for any of Stephanie’s children (She is also mom to 23-year-old Pauline Ducruet and 19-year-old Camille Gottlieb). 
