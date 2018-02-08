‘Married To Medicine' Star Quad Lunceford Receives Giant Bouquet Of Roses NOT From Her Husband

Quad and Dr. Gregory’s storyline on Married to Medicine has revolved around the problems in their marriage, with her claiming that he’s been able to give her things physically but not emotionally.

OK! Magazine, Quad revealed that things are In an exclusive with, Quad revealed that things are still not good between the two of them today. “My husband and I are not in a good place at all, still. I have to say that,” she confessed.

“Some days we are OK, and some days we are not doing well at all,” she continued. "And even on our OK days, you know when you’re in a marriage, an OK day is just below par, it’s mediocre.”

So it looked like things maybe got a bit better for her when she shared a beautiful bouquet of roses she got on her Instagram story. Problem is, they weren’t from her hubby at all!

Turns out, she may have just been doing a little promo for the release of 50 Shades Freed on Friday, as there was a letter from the characters Christian & Ana (Anastacia) inside. Still, things are rough with her and Dr. Gregory, so will their relationship continue to grow, or are there too many “thorns” for them to stay together?