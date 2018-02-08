REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Thorny

‘Married To Medicine' Star Quad Lunceford Receives Giant Bouquet Of Roses NOT From Her Husband

February 8, 2018 12:31PM

She recently spoke about the major issues going on in her marriage.

Married to Medicine star Quad Lunceford has been going through some major marriage issues with her husband Dr. Gregory, so it looked as if things may be on the mend for them when she shared a beautiful bouquet of roses she got on her Instagram Wednesday. Problem is, the roses weren’t from him!  Who was the mystery man that gave her such a beautiful gift, and is this a sign that things are coming to an end for them? Click through for all the details.

‘Married To Medicine' Star Quad Lunceford Receives Giant Bouquet Of Roses NOT From Her Husband

Back to intro
1/6
Quad and Dr. Gregory’s storyline on Married to Medicine has revolved around the problems in their marriage, with her claiming that he’s been able to give her things physically but not emotionally. 
In an exclusive with OK! Magazine, Quad revealed that things are still not good between the two of them today. “My husband and I are not in a good place at all, still.  I have to say that,” she confessed. 
“Some days we are OK, and some days we are not doing well at all,” she continued.  "And even on our OK days, you know when you’re in a marriage, an OK day is just below par, it’s mediocre.”
So it looked like things maybe got a bit better for her when she shared a beautiful bouquet of roses she got on her Instagram story. Problem is, they weren’t from her hubby at all!
Turns out, she may have just been doing a little promo for the release of 50 Shades Freed on Friday, as there was a letter from the characters Christian & Ana (Anastacia) inside.  Still, things are rough with her and Dr. Gregory, so will their relationship continue to grow, or are there too many “thorns” for them to stay together?
Do you think Quad and Dr. Gregory’s relationship will last?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb-Lunceford Tells All