Rae Sremmurd’s stepdad was a victim to a fatal shooting in Mississippi and police suspect the rap duo’s half-brother, Michael Sullivan. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi were raised by their stepdad, Floyd.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Rae Sremmurd’s stepdad was a victim to a fatal shooting in Mississippi and police suspect the rap duo’s half-brother, Michael Sullivan. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi were raised by their stepdad, Floyd.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!