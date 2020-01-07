Photo credit: Shutterstock

Floyd raised Rae Sremmurd and their half-brother Michael after their mom, Bernadette, moved their family from Texas to Mississippi while they were in middle school. In the 2016 interview with The Fader, Swae revealed his stepfather sold drugs to make sure they had a good life. “He was doing whatever he had to do. Keeping us in school, getting us to school,” he said. The rap duo’s stepdad is also survived by a son from a previous relationship, Floyd Jr.