Rapper-Singer Lil Peep Dead At 21: Bella Thorne, Sam Smith, & More React

Lil Peep has died tragically at the age of 21. The emerging rapper-singer released his first album just three months ago, and was candid about his struggle with depression and drug use in his songs. The day before his death, Peep posted a brief video to Instagram and captioned it, “Maybe I won’t die young and I’ll be happy? What is happy I always have happiness for like 10 seconds and then it’s gone. I’m getting so tired of this.” Hours later, Peep overdosed and was taken to the hospital, his manager Adam Grandmaison told The Guardian. In the wake of Peep’s death, several musicians have paid tribute to the rapper.