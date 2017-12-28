NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
OMG

Former Housekeeper Says 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Alum Carlton Gebbia Attempted Suicide

December 28, 2017 15:45PM

The unidentified female also claims she was physically and verbally hurt.

A housekeeper claims former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia once tried to commit suicide by “throwing herself off the second story of the house” she resided in at the time. This revelation comes just weeks after her husband David filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage.

Former Housekeeper Says 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Alum Carlton Gebbia Attempted Suicide

Back to intro
1/6
According to RadarOnline, the unidentified housekeeper worked four days a week for Carlton and David from 2011 to September 2017. During that time, Carlton allegedly “repeatedly physically, verbally and emotionally abused Plaintiff” while “under the influence of alcohol.”
The housekeeper is now seeking damages, according to Us Weekly, accusing Carlton of a number of things, including battery and assault.
Identified only as "Jane Doe," she says in a lawsuit that the mother-of-three, in addition to trying to commit suicide, inflicted “painful injuries” on the housekeeper and did so while in the presence of her children.
Carlton, 50, denies the housekeeper's claims in the lawsuit, and said according to reports, that she thinks the suit is due to a dispute the two had previously over jewelry that went missing from her home. According to the reality star, she asked the housekeeper to take a lie detector test to prove that she didn’t steal the jewelry, and afterwards, she stopped showing up for work.
The housekeeper, who says she was fired by way of a text message, is now hoping to get paid punitive damages in addition to the salary she lost after being fired.
What are your thoughts on the former reality star allegedly trying to commit suicide? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING