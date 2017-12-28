Former Housekeeper Says 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Alum Carlton Gebbia Attempted Suicide

According to RadarOnline , the unidentified housekeeper worked four days a week for Carlton and David from 2011 to September 2017. During that time, Carlton allegedly “repeatedly physically, verbally and emotionally abused Plaintiff” while “under the influence of alcohol.”

The housekeeper is now seeking damages, according to Us Weekly, accusing Carlton of a number of things, including battery and assault.

Identified only as "Jane Doe," she says in a lawsuit that the mother-of-three, in addition to trying to commit suicide, inflicted “painful injuries” on the housekeeper and did so while in the presence of her children.

Carlton, 50, denies the housekeeper's claims in the lawsuit, and said according to reports, that she thinks the suit is due to a dispute the two had previously over jewelry that went missing from her home. According to the reality star, she asked the housekeeper to take a lie detector test to prove that she didn’t steal the jewelry, and afterwards, she stopped showing up for work.

The housekeeper, who says she was fired by way of a text message, is now hoping to get paid punitive damages in addition to the salary she lost after being fired.