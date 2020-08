Photo credit: MEGA

The days of Yolanda prancing around her Malibu manse, picking lemons from her tree for fresh detox juice, and watching her music-producer husband, David , serenade her friends around the piano at luxe dinner parties, ended as swiftly as they began.In Late 2015, the former model, 56, shocked RHOBH fans by announcing that she and David, 70, were ending their seemingly perfect marriage after four years amid her battle with Lyme disease.“Sadly, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a statement. “We are grateful for the years we’ve spent together and believe wholeheartedly that we did our best.”Newly single Yolanda exited the series in 2016, and the divorce was finalized not long after.Lemonade, anyone?