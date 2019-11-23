Porsha Williams has a message! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had some words for the hosts of The Real talk show, and some specific choice of words for host, Adrienne Bailon.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Porsha Williams has a message! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had some words for the hosts of The Real talk show, and some specific choice of words for host, Adrienne Bailon.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!