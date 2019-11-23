Photo credit: shutterstock

The reaction was in response to Andrienne stating that while she wouldn’t have the same decisions Porsha, she wasn’t going to judge her either. “I couldn’t do it, but I’m not going to judge somebody else for the way they choose to live their life or the decisions she’s going to make,” Adrienne said. Co-host Loni Love quickly chimed in, “Let me tell you something, Porsha tryna get that reality show, that’s what that is.”