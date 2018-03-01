Watch The Super Dramatic New Trailer For 'Real Housewives Of New York' Season 10

In the trailer, Luann is still dealing with the fallout from her arrest in December . She was charged with resisting arrest after being accused of kicking a police officer. At one point in the trailer, she breaks down, asking her daughter, “Why did I have to get married?”

In another scene, Luann yells, “She called me a convict!” But, it's unclear who in the cast she's referring to. The Countess was arrested in Palm Springs, Florida, where she and her ex Tom D'Agostino were married. She said being there "brought up buried emotions."

Also in the new trailer, Dorinda goes head-to-head with Sonja Morgan when she compares her divorce to Dorinda's husband passing away. “Don’t you dare compare your f****** marriage to me burying my husband,” Dorinda yells. “He left your ass!”

And Bethenny finds herself in the middle of controversy, as per usual. The always blunt housewife confronts Dorinda about a possible drinking problem. “You’re a drunk,” she tells Dorinda as the two fly to Puerto Rico to help with recovery after Hurricane Maria. That's when Dorinda breaks down into tears.







The Skinny Girl founder also faces off against Carole, her close friend last season. “I’m not sure Carole’s as excited to see me as she used to be,” Bethenny says in the trailer. In another scene, Carole tells her, “Every time we’re together, you’re aggressive with me."

Ramona Singer is still not on the best terms with Bethenny, and now she's feuding with Tinsley Mortimer. In the trailer, Tinsley screams at Ramona across a crowded dinner table, “Shut your mouth and shut your f****** legs." Ouch!