Uh-Oh
The Real Reason Behind Tori Spelling's Meltdown Revealed!
The actress is having serious marital issues with Dean McDermott.
Police were called to Tori Spelling’s home this week after she allegedly suffered a nervous breakdown. But according to RadarOnline, it was only a matter of time before the actress cracked. A source told the site that she and Dean McDermott have been having marital issues, and she couldn’t take it anymore.
