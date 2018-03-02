The Real Reason Behind Tori Spelling's Meltdown Revealed!

“Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor,” the source explained. “Yes, Dean is involved in taking care of their kids, but he needs to step up and be the provider.” For some time now, Dean has not had a steady job, which certainly isn't good with six kids and major debt they owe.

According to reports, the 44-year-old mother of five had called police Wednesday night to report a break-in, after mistaking her husband Dean McDermott for a robber, as he allegedly hadn't been home in a few days.

According to the report she later exhibited signs of a breakdown, resulting in a police visit early Thursday morning. No one was arrested.

The Radar source adds that in addition to Dean not having a steady income, Tori shockingly wants to expand their family with another baby.

“Dean shuts her down, which just leads to more anger and resentment,” the source added.