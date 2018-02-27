‘A Cruel Disease'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Blasts Doctors For Prescribing Him Opioids After 20 Years Clean
‘It not only quelled my physical pain, but all my emotions as well,’ he writes.
As the opioid crisis across the nations has become more prominent, Michael Balzary, 55, aka bassist Flea from the band Red Hot Chili Peppers, has penned an article in Time magazine blasting the doctors who’ve also prescribed him the dangerous drug.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!