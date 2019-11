View this post on Instagram

We interrupt our regularly scheduled cowgirl floral attire to bring you this outside-the-elevator, slightly boho selfie. These jeans are a size smaller than I’ve worn for (quite) awhile and even though they were skin tight (as you can probably see) and a long top was required, they buttoned. I attribute this to spending the last month only allowing myself to watch a show I’ve been wanting to watch (one that I’m not going to trivialize by inserting it into this fashion and fitness post) if I did so on my rowing machine. It just took two full seasons for the buttoning to be successful. In other news, Elisabeth Moss is everything.