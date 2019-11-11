Photo credit: Shutterstock

During her confessional, Cynthia shared more about Noelle’s recent revelation and expressed that she wasn’t shocked by her daughter’s news. She explained that she was more shocked that Noelle was dating at all. “Since Noelle’s been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid. I just didn’t know that she was out there being fluid,” the reality star said. “We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us. So, we’re just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share. With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate because love is love.”