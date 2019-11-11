Noelle Robinson is opening up about her personal life. During the Sunday, November 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey revealed that her daughter Noelle, 20, came out as sexually fluid.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Noelle Robinson is opening up about her personal life. During the Sunday, November 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey revealed that her daughter Noelle, 20, came out as sexually fluid.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!