Photo credit: Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that Kandi has spoiled her baby girl! Back in August , Kandi gifted Riley a Porsche for her 16birthday. “I had to surprise my baby girl @rileyburruss today with her car,” Kandi wrote to Instagram. “Her #Sweet16 is tomorrow but I figured she would be super surprised & not expecting anything if it was the day before her b-day. I put the nickname that @nickiminaj gave her on the floor when you open the car door. #Rilez.”