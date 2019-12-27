Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, is counting her blessings. On Thursday, December 26, the reality star shared footage of a scary car accident that occurred near her home.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, is counting her blessings. On Thursday, December 26, the reality star shared footage of a scary car accident that occurred near her home.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!