Last week when I was traveling with Brooklyn, I got kicked out of a restaurant for changing her diaper! OMG, I was so embarrassed. I had no idea about these rules! As a new mama, I'm learning new things every day. The @peanut app has been an amazing support for me to connect with other new moms that can give me a heads up, advice and a sense of community. The app introduces you to women in your neighborhood based on the things you have in common—interests, mutual friends, age/gender of your children, and so much more! I used @peanut to ask how to find a good nanny, how old Brooklyn has to be to start eating food, is this a rash or eczema, and where else can’t I change her diaper LOL! Go check it out and create a profile, the app is a must have for mamas and mamas-to-be. #peanutapp