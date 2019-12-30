trending in COUPLES

Kenya Moore got candid about her marriage troubles on the December 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star opened up to costars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss and she detailed the marital woes that let to her split from estranged husband Marc Daly.

 

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation