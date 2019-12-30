trending in COUPLES
Kenya Moore got candid about her marriage troubles on the December 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star opened up to costars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss and she detailed the marital woes that let to her split from estranged husband Marc Daly.
