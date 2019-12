Kenya Moore let the cat out of the bag! On the December 22 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Mike Hill got down on one knee and proposed to Cynthia Bailey in front of all of her family and friends. However, the surprise was almost ruined by Kenya, 48, who was tipped off by Kandi Burruss that something big was happening during the opening of Cynthia’s latest drinking establishment, The Bailey Wine Cellar.