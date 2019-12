Photo credit: Quad Webb's Instagram

During the After Show, Andy announced to the ladies and the audience that producers had in fact found the episode Kenya was referring to. "Yeah, I think it was about my mom not answering the door or something like that, and she went along with it," Kenya explained. Quad admitted that she didn’t appreciate what Kenya’s mother had done to the RHOA star and that she didn’t deserve that. Quad asked the producers to play the footage, but Andy explained that it wasn’t in the system. Quad apologized to Kenya for offending her, to which Kenya nodded and replied, “Thank you. I appreciate it.”















What do you think of Kenya and Quad's beef? Sound off in the comments.