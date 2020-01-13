trending in REALITY TV
Denise Richards said good-bye to an old friend on January 12. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share that her beloved rescue dog, Louie, passed away following her trip to Spain.
Heartbroken💔. Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie.... did everything to keep him here. Sadly for us, it was his time to cross the rainbow 🌈 bridge. We rescued him 10yrs ago and he’s one of the funniest & most animated furry babies. I’m so grateful he waited until I got home so I could be with him. I know he’s now with some of his siblings & his nana (my mom) but it still hurts. Louie you are so loved & will be missed terribly. Thank you for blessing us with your unconditional love & effervescent beautiful spirit my ❤️..
Praying for our #louie I love this guy so much. He had a rough life when he was younger.. we rescued him 9 yrs ago & he’s just one of the funniest dogs we’ve ever adopted. It’s so hard when they enter their senior years. He’s so loved by all of us & hopefully he’ll make a positive recovery🙏🏻💕🐶
