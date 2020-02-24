trending in BABIES
Dorit Kemsley is one proud mother! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated her daughter Phoenix‘s fourth birthday on February 23 and posted a loving tribute to her youngest child on social media.
My wish for you is simple...have the very best life imaginable, live like you will never grow old, laugh, giggle, cry if you must...play as hard as you work, make time for the people and things you adore... When you sleep, I hope you have the best dreams that will make you wake up with a smile on your face...and that you always, always know that you are loved beyond words! That is my wish for you, my beautiful little princess. Happy birthday baby, I hope you have the best day. 🎂🎉💖😘💝🦄😘😘
We had so much fun @museumoficecream in NYC. We tried to get tickets when it was in LA but the tickets sold out so quickly! I hope it comes back to LA so we can go again. I highly recommend going if you’re in NY- you don’t need to have kids to have fun! And there’s a 3 story slide indoors! So fun! NotAnAd 😂🍦❤️🙌🏼
One more sleep until you’re home! So excited- we’ve missed you! ❤️
