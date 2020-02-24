View this post on Instagram

My wish for you is simple...have the very best life imaginable, live like you will never grow old, laugh, giggle, cry if you must...play as hard as you work, make time for the people and things you adore... When you sleep, I hope you have the best dreams that will make you wake up with a smile on your face...and that you always, always know that you are loved beyond words! That is my wish for you, my beautiful little princess. Happy birthday baby, I hope you have the best day. 🎂🎉💖😘💝🦄😘😘