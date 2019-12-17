trending in REALITY TV
- Breakups, Arrests & More! Catch Up On 'Teen Mom 2' Before The Season Finale
- Jenelle Evans Is 'So Happy' With Her Life After Splitting From David Eason
- Stephanie Hollman Puts Her Fancy Lifestyle To The Test Playing 'Cheap Or Chic?'
- Backtracking? Amy Schumer Is Now Praising The Kardashians Years After 'SNL' Feud
- Kenya Moore & Quad Webb Get Into A Spat On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
Phoenix performing the nutcracker for all of her friends 😂🙌🏼❤️☺️
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father's Day to the man of my heart, the father of our children, the love of my life. Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day for our family. I'm so grateful to be sharing life, love and parenthood with a wonderful man like you. Excited to celebrate you today, and always. Lots and lots of love @paul_kemsley_pk ❤️
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
Tonight we’re in Provence on #RHOBH at 9pm on @bravotv 🇫🇷
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
The Cooking Show- staring Phoenix Kemsley! 💁🏼♀️ (*next post is the continuation...)
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Dorit Kemsley
Sound off in the comments below!