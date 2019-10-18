trending in BABIES

Garcelle Beauvais shared an emotional and heartwarming tribute to her twin sons, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon, on their 12th birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer also gave a sweet shout out to her ex-husband Mike Nilon, several years after their bitter divorce.

