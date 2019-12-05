trending in REALITY TV
‘Tis the season! Kyle Richards is gearing up for the upcoming holidays with her adorable festive family card. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her holiday card on Instagram.
In LOVE! ❤️ Excited to share our 2019 holiday cards from @SimplytoImpress! I’ve used them for years now, and the quality and care they take is always amazing. So many gorgeous designs to choose from, and delivery was so fast. Less holiday hustle and more time to spend with those I love! #amazingcards #ad #grateful
❤️She does look just like Daddy but tonight she is my mini me ❤️
Beautiful day at #maroonbells 🌎💚💙
TONIGHT! Don't miss a #RHOBH Halloween at 9/8c on @BravoTV. Then, stick around for #Texicanas!
