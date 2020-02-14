trending in REALITY TV
- Jenelle Returns To The Land After Reuniting With David — & They Got A New Pet
- Kyle Wants Denise To 'Stick Around' On 'RHOBH' Amid Drama With Brandi Glanville
- Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Share The FIRST Look At Their Custom Dream Home
- Briana DeJesus Reveals She Has A Little Brother!
- Vicki Gunvalson Teases Untold 'RHOC' Stories As She Plugs New Podcast
View this post on Instagram
What a beautiful day Showering Our 💙@brookewiederhorn 💓Looking like a real life Barbie🌟absolutely stunning & glowing 🤰❤️ Our day was filled love, family & close friends 💜Hucklsey is quite ready to be a big brother 💙💙Soon our new little bundle of joy will be here... 🙌🏻💙🍼BEST DAY!!❤️ #grateful #love #babyshower #boy#2 #daughter #mom # nana @brookewiederhorn @kcjay @kathyhilton @kylerichards18 @hucksleywiederhorn @nickyhilton @farrahbritt Whit
A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday ❤️🎈to My BEAUTIFUL little sister.. @kylerichards18 💫 I love you so much! ❤️This is going to be amazing year for you😍Your lucky #18 and 2018 is here‼️I’m so grateful to call you my sister..& and for all the special time we spend together ❤️❤️Wishing you Health, Love, Peace & Happiness & all your dreams 🌟to come true..💫❌⭕️ ❤️❤️#birthday #sisters #love #grateful
A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on
View this post on Instagram
So much Love ❤& Laughs last night 🌟 #sisters #family #love #laughs @whittlesdavis @brookewiederhorn @kylerichards18
A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on
View this post on Instagram
Sisters ❤️❤️... look no more bangs!! 😂 @kylerichards18 although I loved our bangs back in the #90s #sisters #bangs
A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on
View this post on Instagram
Tonight RHOBH FINALE!💎 Sisters ❤️❤️ @kylerichards18 @bravotv
A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kim Richards
- Kyle Richards
Sound off in the comments below!