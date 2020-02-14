View this post on Instagram

What a beautiful day Showering Our 💙@brookewiederhorn 💓Looking like a real life Barbie🌟absolutely stunning & glowing 🤰❤️ Our day was filled love, family & close friends 💜Hucklsey is quite ready to be a big brother 💙💙Soon our new little bundle of joy will be here... 🙌🏻💙🍼BEST DAY!!❤️ #grateful #love #babyshower #boy#2 #daughter #mom # nana @brookewiederhorn @kcjay @kathyhilton @kylerichards18 @hucksleywiederhorn @nickyhilton @farrahbritt Whit