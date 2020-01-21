trending in COUPLES
Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky celebrated a very important milestone on January 20. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the real estate agent commemorated their 24th wedding anniversary with sweet tributes to one another on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
It’s hard to believe this was taken 24 years ago today. Happy anniversary @mumansky18 I love you so much and am so appreciative of what we have together. We met when we were so young❤️ How fortunate are we that we have been able to grow together, side by side and not apart. When I look at our family , so full of love, I am grateful for this life we have built. Our children are a true testament of our love. I love you more 💞Here’s to having more fun, making more memories and loving eachother for the rest of our lives 🥂❤️
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
We have fun ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Ilovemyfamily
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful day at #maroonbells 🌎💚💙
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
Such a beautiful holiday party at my sister @kathyhilton’s home ❤️ I love the holidays so much 🥰🎄
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
Breaking news ...Storm is a model now 🐕 🐶 #newstoryline #season11 #comingsoon #happyholidays
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
Wishing the most important person in the world to me, my partner, supporter, lover, best friend, best mom, you make me laugh, love and we have created memories, children, We have spent half our lives together now. May you have the happiest birthday. We are all lucky to have you as part of this world. I love you ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Mauricio (Mau) (@mumansky18) on
