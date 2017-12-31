Staying Strong
‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Mauricio Umansky Speaks Out After Home Burglary
Thieves stole $1 million dollars worth of jewelry in his & wife Kyle Richard's house.
It’s been an extremely rough week for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky, who found out their home was robbed of more than one million dollars worth of jewelry while they were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. He spoke up about the incident on Instagram, where the father of three vows to remain strong for the both of them and his entire family.
