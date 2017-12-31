NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Staying Strong

‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Mauricio Umansky Speaks Out After Home Burglary

December 31, 2017 13:17PM

Thieves stole $1 million dollars worth of jewelry in his & wife Kyle Richard's house.

It’s been an extremely rough week for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky, who found out their home was robbed of more than one million dollars worth of jewelry while they were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado.  He spoke up about the incident on Instagram, where the father of three vows to remain strong for the both of them and his entire family.  

‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Mauricio Umansky Speaks Out After Home Burglary

Back to intro
1/6
Burglars snuck into their Encino, California house this past Wednesday while the entire family was in Aspen.
More than $1 million dollars worth of jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Mauricio was stolen from their property. 
Mauricio looks to be staying in good spirits about the traumatic experience, as he posted a slideshow of photos with his family on Instagram with the caption "2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can’t steal your memories or your love.”
His fans left him a ton of well-wishes, including “I'm so very sorry that this has happened to you and your family. Been through it ourselves. Horribly unsettling and so unfair. Here's to cherishing families” and "Love your positive attitude! All the best to you and your family!”
Although Kyle hasn’t publicly commented on the incident, she looks to be doing ok as well as she was just spotted out doing some shopping with Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.  Here’s hoping the whole family stays in good spirits as the new year approaches!
What are your thoughts on Mauricio’s attitude after his home was burglarized?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING