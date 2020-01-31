trending in REALITY TV
- Chelsea Houska Undergoes Facial Treatment & Shares The Results: We Are 'A Bit Red!'
- Chelsea Houska Has The Most Beautiful Photo Shoot With Her Family
- Kelly Dodd & Shannon Beador Asked To Return For Season 15 Of 'RHOC'
- Snooki Says Angelina Hasn't Talked To 'Jersey Shore' Costars Since Her Wedding
- Tamra Judge Says She 'Needs A New Career' After Her Shocking 'RHOC' Exit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke has a lot to say about her castmates. The mother of three spilled the tea on some of her costars and revealed what she really thinks about them!
View this post on Instagram
We call this one Roxanne. 😻 She’s a pistol. 🔫
A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on
View this post on Instagram
La Dolce Vita ♥️ Heidi Does Italy
A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on
View this post on Instagram
Thx @kimkardashian for my @skims who’s tried it?
A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to one of the kindest, funniest people I know. Your spirit is infectious, your laughter contagious and your kindness infinite. I love being able to laugh our asses off together. 😂 Wishing you a very happy birthday @kylerichards18 can’t wait to celebrate with you! Love you! 🎂❤️✨🎈🎉
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
There are a lot of things I could say about this moment, but these women showed up and made me feel so special. @kylerichards18 I know you were being seen by the doctor when this pic was taken but you were there when the curtain came up and I appreciate it. I cried like a baby tonight seeing you all at curtain call. I appreciate you all beyond words. ❤️
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
View this post on Instagram
Wheels up! We are coming for you @theprettymess Chicago in NYC here we come! 😽💗
A post shared by suttonstracke (@suttonstracke) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!