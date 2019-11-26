Photo credit: Instagram

"Happy Holidays from Teddi, Edwin, Bella, Slate, Cruz, Khaleesi and Baby Arroyave due 2020" was scrawled below the smiling family photo in red and green font. The foursome matched in blue and white outfits and the card was lined with a Christmas-themed border. Some fans wondered who Isabella was and took to the comments to ask. One follower said, "Thought you only had 2 kids?? Who is the third? 🤔." Another asked, "Who is Bella? I thought [Teddi] had 2 children."